Auction to support Dress for Success

Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie is hoping to tap into women's success through the power of a woman's purse.

The non-profit wants to do that through a fundraiser dubbed under the same title, Power of the Purse, which is being held on Jan. 28, said Linda Reid, executive director of the non-profit.

"It's a girl's night out where women can come and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine, some hors d'oeuvres, some desserts, and dance to tunes by a female DJ," she said. "They can also bid on some fabulous designer and one-of-a-kind handbags and raise money to help women in our community get back into the workforce.

Purses were chosen as auction items because they symbolize a woman's financial well being, said Reid, and of course, she added, "We do know that ladies love to shop for purses, so it should be a fun evening."

Being hosted at the Barrie Country Club in Midhurst, the event will raise funds to sponsor the Breakfast Club program the organization hopes to start in April at its Orillia location.

The program will run from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. giving participants a healthy breakfast followed by workshops equipping them with general workplace skills before they are referred to community partners.

"It's a pre-employment program for women aged between 18 - 30 to get them job-ready," said Reid. "They will come to us and be referred back to community partners such as Georgian College and Agilec to get them ready with their resume and interview skills. Then they'll come back to us where we will dress them up and hopefully they will get back into the world and hopefully get a job."

Some of the purses to be auctioned off have been donated local businesses, such as Fashion Therapy, Mariposa Market and Mark's Work Wearhouse and some other items included in the auction are two VIP tickets to Elle Canada Magazine's cocktail party, an overnight stay in Toronto and dinner for two, as well as Pandora Jewellery and tickets to the Boots & Hearts Festival, she added.

Tickets are now on sale at Fashion Therapy on 140 Mississaga St. E., Street's Flower Shop on 242 Coldwater Rd., Dress for Success on 10 Peter St. and online at orilliaandbarrie.dressforsuccess.org/get-involved/events/power-of-the-purse.

