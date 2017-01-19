MacLaren’s Art for Lunch series kicks off Friday with a peek Inside the Archive, a virtual museum where technology meets local history.

The Barrie Historical Archive (BHA) is considered to be southern Ontario’s most innovative historical endeavour, and it is completely funded and sourced by the community.

The online resource is also free to use.

The man behind it all and currently serving as BHA board chairman is Travis Doucette.

He will be speaking about the archive, how the BHA came into being and he may even touch on what history-oriented activity he is involved with in his spare time.

History, in a variety of ways and forms, moves to forefront of the 2017 Art for Lunch series, in part because of Canada’s 150th anniversary.

One of MacLaren Art Centre’s current exhibitions ties into the historical theme with altered photos from the SovFoto archive.

The Art for Lunch series, since it began four years ago, has become increasing popular with the community, even attracting school groups, which has necessitated moving into a larger room from time to time. The lunch component is bring-your-own or there is an option to pre-order and purchase it at the Gallery Cafe.

“We’re pretty excited,” Christina Mancuso, the downtown Barrie gallery’s education officer, of this year’s lineup.

“It’s a great lunch-time art appreciation series, geared for general audiences and for people interest in art,” she added.

The series began as a way of creating interest in exhibitions at the gallery, specific ones that are currently on display, and while that continues to a degree, it grown well beyond, to include a wide variety of topics, many art related, in an interactive, informal social setting.

One of the most unusual topics in the upcoming year, is expected to be Responding to the Call: Art as Truth and Reconciliation, largely because of the way 16 artists - eight Indigenous and eight non-indigenous - went about creating the exhibition, Call to Action #83.

Two of the participating artists Xavier Fernandes and Nancy King, both from the Orillia area, will talk about it at the June Art for Lunch and a tour of the exhibition follows.

Next September, there is also an opportunity to check out an unexpected hobby of one of this region’s most famous artists, John Hartman.

“It’s an inside look into his personal photography collection, Canadian photography he has collected from 1858 to present,” Mancuso said of the Midland-based artist.

Photography is also the topic of the October Art for Lunch, but this time it zeros in on a pioneering female photographer, Edith Watson (1861-1943), who photographed scenes of rural and coastal life in Canada. It will be presented by Toronto author Frances Rooney, who wrote a book on Watson called Working Light: The Wandering Life of Photographer Edith S. Watson.

Local artist Sean George has been steadily establishing a reputation for his photography since he moved here in several years ago. He has married images of the famous, such as Vincent Van Gogh, with his photos of Barrie. Community is at the heart of a lot of his artwork and he will be speaking about it as well as past and current community arts initiatives in February.

Marion Paquet, a Barrie author, will be speaking about her new book Val-Cartier: History of Perseverance, a history of Irish and Scottish settlers in Quebec in April. There’s an inside look into Tanya Cunnington’s Orillia gallery Lee Contemporary Art in May and William Kingfisher

explores the life and art of Arthur Shilling in March, which includes a tour of Shilling’s final works, which will be on display in the gallery.

Art for Lunch runs in the Rotary Education Centre at the MacLaren Art Centre from 12:15 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. There is no charge to attend. Groups are asked to notify the gallery in advance and the Friday afternoon speaker series will be moved to larger room where food and drink are not permitted. To pre-order a lunch, call 705-720-1044, ext. 250.