A Barrie man who lunged at a moving vehicle and screamed at grocery store customers Tuesday evening faces charges of public intoxication and causing a disturbance.

City police were called to the Yonge Street Zehrs at 7:15 p.m. after reports of an irate man yelling, screaming and running into traffic in the parking lot.

As officers pulled up, they saw a man standing in the middle of the driveway in front of Zehrs, then lunge at a moving vehicle.

Police could also hear a man yelling at people who were obviously scared – with nearly a dozen staff and customers huddled by the exit doors of Zehrs, afraid to walk to their vehicles.

A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged. He spent time in police cells until sober and was released with strict conditions about consuming alcohol and being in public places.

The man has a February court date.