Elementary school teachers met with Ontario’s education minister in Toronto to talk tough about violence in schools.

Simcoe County’s president of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), Janet Bigham, was one of several union representatives who met with Education Minister Mitzie Hunter and Ministry of Labour staff to discuss a perceived lack of funding to address serious behavioural issues in the classroom.

“Staff has been stretched very thin, so we’re not able to meet all the needs of the students,” Bigham said Wednesday afternoon.

“We know the (public) school board is trying to balance a budget and that the money only goes so far,” she added. “One of things you cut is special-education teachers because there’s only so much money to go around.”

Bigham said the union’s top staff met with Ontario ministries to ask that proper funding for special education be considered in the province’s spring budget.

“We know that students who have timely access to effective supports do better in school,” ETFO president Sam Hammond said before the meeting.

“The issue is that children with high-risk behaviours aren’t getting the mental-health referrals and support they need,” he said. “Other children with special needs are not receiving sufficient support and resources, leading to delays in assessment to inform their programming, and often delay or absence in receiving the supports and resources they need to be successful.”

While the teachers’ federation supports the integrated model for special education, Hammond said the union now recognizes the province’s funding for special needs has not kept up with the growing requirements of students.

“We need to ensure school environments are physically and psychologically safe to ensure optimal teaching conditions and learning outcomes for the students,” he said.

“There is a critical need for more special-education teachers, educational assistants, psychologists, behavioural therapists, school support counsellors, child and youth workers, and speech language pathologists,” Hammond said.

There are students waiting on psychological assessments, but it’s not clear how many students are on the waiting list, said Simcoe County District School Board’s associate director, Janis Medysky.

“It’s fair to say we are seeing an increase in students with special needs, but I don’t have any numbers in that regard,” she said.

Medysky also pointed out that with the introduction of full-day kindergarten, teachers are seeing students every day – not every second day – and can gauge a student’s special needs earlier.

She said psychological teams go to schools to perform on-site visits to determine a child’s requirements, when assessments are called for.

