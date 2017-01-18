A pair of Barrie Colts are included in NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings ahead of this summer’s draft.

Swedish defenceman Tom Hedberg is ranked 205th among North American skaters.

The 17-year-old Colts rookie, who is listed at five-foot-11 and 161 pounds, has three goals and 14 assists in 34 games with Barrie this season, his first in the OHL since coming over from Leksands IF. Hedberg also carries a minus-16 rating this season on a young team that sits last in the OHL standings.

Colts goaltender Christian Propp is ranked 25th among North American goalies.

The 17-year-old Milton native is playing in his second season with the Colts, sporting a 4-11-0 record with a 4.00 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage.

Other players with local ties in the mid-term rankings include former Barrie Colts minor-midget ‘AAA’ star Morgan Frost at No. 29 among North American skaters and Midhurst native Macauley Carson at No. 183.

Frost has 13 goals and 25 assists in 43 games with the Soo Greyhounds, while Carson has 14 goals and 16 assists in 43 games with the Sudbury Wolves.

Brandon Wheat Kings forward Nolan Patrick holds the No. 1 spot among North American skaters. The six-foot-three, 198-pound centre has six goals and seven assists in only eight games this season.

The 2017 NHL Draft will be held June 23-24 in Chicago.