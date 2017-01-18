Dave Holmes is dying.

Like most smokers, 53-year-old Holmes started smoking when he was a teenager.

Now 40 years later, he knows the life-long addiction has damaged his lungs irreparably, but he still can’t bring himself to quit.

“Smoking is terrible, it’s disgusting,” Holmes said in his Barrie apartment Wednesday.

Holding his 12-year-old cat Ava, while stroking her sister May, Holmes offered a phlegmy cough before saying his greatest concern before he dies is to find a home for his two cats.

With a cigarette turning to ash in the tray, a blue haze hovered over the room as he matter-of-factly discussed his poor diagnosis.

“They told me 10 years ago that I was going to develop emphysema if I kept smoking. Well I did, and now it’s full-blown. They won’t give me oxygen because I’m still smoking. So it’s just a matter of time for me,” he said. “I could have a lung collapse or a double lung collapse. If that happens, I’m done.”

Unlike Holmes, many people have been butting out during the last decade.

During National Non-Smoking Week, Health Canada has released statistics for 2015, saying the overall smoking rate in Canada dropped to 13%, down from a full quarter of the population smoking in 1999.

In Ontario, smoking rates have dropped from slight more than 24% in 2000 to just over 17% in 2014, which represents more than 400,000 fewer people smoking.

However, despite decades of efforts, recent research indicates that 4.5 million Canadians continue to use tobacco products and approximately 115,000 people started smoking daily in 2015.

In an effort to deter new smokers, the government has instigated less flashy, plain packaging on tobacco products and has introduced an order to ban the use of menthol cigarettes.

It has also introduced vaping legislation to protect young smokers from accessing vaping products, while allowing adult smokers to use the less-harmful alternatives.

“Quitting smoking can be hard, and our government wants Ontarians to know that we are here to help,” said Dr. Eric Hoskins, Minister of Health and Long-Term Care.

To that end, the provincial government is providing free nicotine therapies in the form of ‘quit cards’ to people leaving hospital to help them kick the habit.

The 7,500 quit cards will be given out at more than 80 hospitals when patients are discharged between March 31 and April 30. They can be used at any pharmacy to receive free nicotine replacement therapy, such as nicotine patches or gum.

As for Holmes, he said he dreads having the cats put in a shelter or re-homed separately.

“I’m looking for a very particular owner. I want someone who’s going to love them, who has a home for both of them, who’ll keep them together,” he said.

To inquire about Holmes’ cats, call 705-252-4637.

To find help to quit smoking, visit http://www.gosmokefree.gc.ca/quit.

