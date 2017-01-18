Sledge hockey player sees a life on the blades

After three years of tough slugging in the sport of sledge hockey, Ryan Floyd and the Simcoe County Sliders has had a breakthrough.

The 12-year-old scored his first hat trick, his team won its first game and medalled at a tournament for the first time this season.

Now the Grade 7 Byng Public School student has made Team Central Ontario and will compete in the Ontario ParaSport Winter Games Feb. 10 - 12 in Brantford.

“I’m pretty excited because we get to play against western and eastern Ontario teams and stay in a fancy hotel and have team meals,” said Floyd who lives in Stayner with his mother Jennifer Floyd and step-father Darren Cunliffe.

Floyd said he will most likely be the youngest member on the team for players aged 13 to 30. Brad Bowden a national wheelchair basketball and sledge hockey player is the coach. His Canadian team won bronze in sledge hockey the 2014 Winter Paralympics.

“I look up to Brad because he trains me for sledge hockey and he has a YouTube channel where he teaches tips for sledge hockey.”

Floyd loves both sledge hockey and wheelchair basketball and has big plans for himself.

“I want to take sledge hockey and wheelchair basketball hopefully to the Paralympics,” he said.

Born with a mild form of cerebral palsy, Floyd uses crutches and/or a walker to get around.

Before the sledge hockey team formed, Floyd would only watch hockey.

“My favourite sport is hockey and I can’t skate. So I can play the sport I really love. You have to use your arms and your core. I’m pretty strong,” said the forward.

On the Simcoe County Sliders, Floyd is coached by Scott Martin, who has seen him develop from the age of eight.

“He’s certainly grown stronger in terms of athleticism. He’s gotten a lot faster out there.”

In addition to increasing his speed, Floyd has learned, “how to read the game to know where to be rather than just chasing the play,” said Martin.

He’s also developed as a team player.

“He passes and watches for opportunities to pass to others.”

Floyd said “everything” about his game has improved since he started in the sport.

“When I started I could barely shoot. Now I can raise the puck. My shot is definitely my strong point,” he said.

This the fourth year of the Simcoe County Sliders is also the first year the team has won a game.

“Before all our players weren’t big enough and strong enough to play at that level and it was kind of a miracle if we scored,” explained Floyd.

So the team was a bit numb when they won a game and garnered enough points over three games to make the finals at Cruisers Cup tournament in Brampton in November.

They were defeated by the Windsor Ice Bullets 2-1, giving them the silver. The Sliders were also the only team to score on Windsor.

“We were pretty proud of ourselves and we were tired.”

Martin helped Floyd get a shorter stick that works better for him, and Floyd has brought the runners on this sled close together.

“With them closer together, you can make a quick sharp turn, but it’s harder to keep your balance,” he said.

Sports has opened up Floyd’s world. He gets to travel to new places and meet new people.

“When I first started out, I didn’t have many friends. Now I’ve met a lot of kids and I go to church with a couple of them, so I see them all the time,” he said.

The Simcoe County Sliders is an integrated children’s team comprised of players with and without a disability.

The Sliders play and practice at the Stayner Memorial Arena Saturday afternoons. They play next on Jan. 14 in Stayner at 2:00 against the Northumberland Predators, with a practice on Jan. 21 and another home game Jan. 28 versus the Kawartha Blazers.

For more information about the sliders go to simcoecountysliders.ca or email info@simcoecountysliders.ca or call 705-428-3692. They also have a Facebook page.

Adults interested in learned the sport should contact the Elmvale Bears Sledge Hockey Club at elmvalebearssledgehockey.ca or its Facebook page.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis