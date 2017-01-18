More than 30 event organizers and sponsors from three decades of M*A*S*H Bash gathered at Snow Valley Ski Resort recently to celebrate and prepare for the historic 30th anniversary taking place Friday, Jan. 27.

The ski and snowboard fundraiser, which benefits the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), began in 1987 and over the past 29 years, has raised more than $500,000.

Lift tickets are $20 to ski or snowboard from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Activities will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. with the celebrity and mascot bedpan races and Tug of War starting at noon.

Proceeds from this year's event will benefit Child and Youth Mental Health services at RVH.

Visit foundation.rvh.on.ca to learn more.