Environment Canada's forecast is a 40% chance of drizzle today, with winds northwest at 20 kilometres an hour.

The high is 2 degree Celsius.

Wednesday night it will be mainly cloudy with a risk of freezing drizzle overnight, and a low of 0C.

Thursday will be mainly cloudy, with a high of 3 C.

At night there will be cloudy periods with a low of -2 C.