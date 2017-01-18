Comedian Chelsea Handler is not laughing. In fact, she's pissed.

So pissed about president-elect Donald Trump's ascension in politics that she is blaming the Kardashian family for it.

Well, sort of.

During a Q&A with Variety published to the magazine's website on Tuesday, Handler focused on the popularity of the Kardashians (and Jenners) as a main reason why Trump got into the White House.

“The media were treating him as an entertainer first," Handler said of Trump. "It was a reality show. We've turned into a reality show.

"I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians. The way these people have blown up and don't go away — it's surreal. Everyone is for sale.”

Handler, who hosts a Netflix talk show after years as host of The Chelsea Handler show on E!, “hopes” Trump, whose inauguration is set for Friday, is impeached.

“Somebody should have put a stop to it,” Handler continued. “The idea that so many people were so wrong about the outcome (of the election) is so screwed up. The fact that Russia is interfering with our election is beyond repair.

"How do we ever recover from that? What’s to prevent them from doing it for the rest of our lives?”