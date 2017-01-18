Bigger share of the costs

The figures are out, and Bradford West Gwillimbury will be paying a slightly higher share of the Operating costs for Policing, in 2017.

“We did grow faster than Innisfil,” said BWG Mayor Rob Keffer, and as a result “we're paying more of the Operating budget” for the South Simcoe Police.

The cost-sharing between Innisfil and Bradford West Gwillimbury is determined by a formula that looks at number of households, current value assessment, and population in each municipality. In 2016, Innisfil was assigned 53.61% of the Operating Budget, while BWG paid 46.39%; in 2017, the split will be 52.92% Innisfil, 47.08% BWG.

Innisfil currently has 15,208 households and a population of 37,071; Bradford West Gwillimbury has 12,505 households, and a population of 35,688, based on information from MPAC and the 2017 Assessment Roll.

The change in percentages mean that BWG will pay $8,481,434 of the 2017 Operating Budget of $17,043,954. The Bradford West Gwillimbury-Innisfil Police Services Board's Capital budget of $914,281 is split 50/50 between the two municipalities.

Funding for policing will come from BWG's $77,957 Court Security and Prisoner Transportation Grant revenues, $231,950 from the Police Capital Expenditure Reserve Fund, $225,000 from the Town's Tax Rate Stabilization Reserve, and $7,946,527 from the property tax levy.

An average home (assessed at $370,020) can expect to pay $581.19 for policing in 2017, up only $2.76 from the 2016 levy - “Quite good,” said Mayor Keffer.