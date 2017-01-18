Aidan Brown is bringing his 'A' game to the rink these days.

It's almost like a light has gone on for the Barrie Colts' second-year power forward since the beginning of December.

"If there was a most improved (team award), he would be the guy for sure," said Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk, who has certainly taken notice. "He kind of had a poor start and was a little bit hesitant and then all of a sudden it seemed like the weight got off his shoulders and he just started bringing his game.

"When he's a strong forechecker, his game starts to get effective. He's a big guy, has got good size. The other parts will start to fall in place as long as he keeps that part consistent."

Brown's slow start this season was coming on the heels of a rookie year where he got into just 34 games and saw little ice time.

Then it all began to change last month. Brown was getting in on pucks and using his solid six-foot-one, 190-pound frame to pressure opposing defenceman and force turnovers.

He's having an impact out there on the ice now and is becoming the player the Colts were hoping he would be when they selected him in the third-round (46th overall) of the 2015 OHL Priority Selection.

"I've noticed the difference and it's kind of driven me a bit," admitted the 17-year-old. "Everyone's pushing each other, so having the guys in my ear certainly helps.

"It's also the guys I'm playing with. It's not just me out there. Guys like (Giordano) Finoro and (Jason) Willms are helping me out and just kind of throwing the puck on net and I'm just going for it."

Hawerchuk, who has rewarded Brown with more ice time and a bigger role, could see the maturation process kick in for his young forward.

While Brown may have not played a prominent role on last year's Barrie club that made a run to the Eastern Conference finals, being around a veteran team was a key learning experience for him.

"I think he started trying to push the pace in practice a bit," Hawerchuk said of Brown's turnaround. "For him being here as a 16-year-old (last year), he's seen, when we were one of the top teams, how the guys pushed and I think that clicked in in the second year here.

"It's all maturity. Then you get a bit of success with it and then it's, 'Hey, maybe I figured this thing out.'"

Brown says he's just trying to make sure he helps the team in whatever way he can. Hawerchuk has shown faith in his young forward with more ice time and Brown wants to make sure he rewards his coach for the opportunity and that means playing well with and without the puck.

While he's a minus 17 on a young, rebuilding club, Brown is just minus three since the beginning of December.

"Now that I'm getting that ice time, obviously you want to keep it," said the Newmarket native, who along with his teammates kick off a busy weekend Thursday night when they play host to the Saginaw Spirit at the Barrie Molson Centre. "You don't want to go back to those shorter minutes and less opportunity, so I'm just trying to make the most of it right now.

"Kind of play my style, get the puck in, and it's working right now. I've just got to keep doing it and the points will come, and our wins will come."

That physical style has always been a part of Brown's game. He would love to become the complete power forward, much like Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn.

While he knows his game is far from the one that the Stars star power forward plays, especially offensively, Brown tries to pattern his game after Benn.

"He's that power forward that is willing to go hit and fight, and do whatever he has to do to get the puck in a battle," said the winger, who has three goals and six assists in 40 games this season. "I like to play like that. I've got to work on my skills right now. I've got to work on my hands and getting pucks, and keeping my head up.

"Once those come, I can start to focus more on that and start to play more of a skill game, but still use my physical assets."

For Hawerchuk, those physical assets are a big help on any line. It's never fun when opposing defencemen know he's coming in and forcing them to make quick, good decisions.

A recipe, the Colts coach said, for turnovers and scoring opportunities.

"If you're reading off him you're going to be like, 'Hey, I want to be behind him picking up pucks,' because he's so strong on the forecheck and finishes checks well, and you'll be able to get those turnovers," Hawerchuk said. "He'll be able to pick up some of the loose change, so to speak.

"There's no guess work. When he's on, you know he's coming up and down (the wing) and driving the net, and he's finishing checks."

Brown, Hawerchuk adds, also has a good shot, though he needs to get it away quicker.

"I think sometimes he tries to be too perfect with it instead of just hitting the net and maybe there's a second or third chance," he said.

Brown knows that physical, banging and crashing part of his game is his bread and butter and it's what's helped take his game to a new level this season.

"I love, on the rush, just coming in and kind of hitting the defence, especially early on in games," he said. "Then they're always looking over their shoulder, hoping no one is coming in on them.

"I just love getting into everything I can, whether it's on a forcheck on the defencemen or whether it's just an open-ice hit, or even getting the guy off the puck. I just try to get into everything, because it puts the other team on edge and they're not really ready for it."

He continues doing that and Hawerchuk believes Brown will continue to grow his game.

And the Colts will get the power forward they were hoping for.

"He'd be surprised if he played that role and stayed within it all of a sudden goals would start going in and it would be no different than the other day when he drove the net for the shot, chipped the rebound in and it went it," Hawerchuk said of Brown's goal in North Bay on Sunday.

"He didn't get much on it, but it went in. You do the right things and it just seems the offence follows."

Game time Thursday is 7:30 p.m.

ICE CHIPS: Hawerchuk says there's a good chance rookies Kirill Nizhnikov and Christopher Cameron will both be back this weekend. . . Barrie plays three games in three nights this weekend. After Thursday, they'll take on the Bulldogs in Hamilton on Friday, before returning home Saturday to host the OHL's hottest team. The Owen Sound Attack will come into the contest having won 13 straight. Owen Sound has won all four games this season against the Colts, outscoring them 24-6. . . Former Barrie blue liner Jake Dotchin was called up Tuesday by the Tampa Bay Lightning.