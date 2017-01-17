Police are looking for a man who withdrew a large amount of money from an elderly woman's bank account after she left her card at a Barrie ATM.

On Dec. 31 at 11:30 a.m., the woman was at a Georgian Mall ATM when she needed assistance from the teller of an unidentified bank and went inside for help.

When the teller asked for her bank card, the woman realized she had left it behind.

During that short time, a $20 bill was withdrawn from her account. When aware of the bank account's balance, a larger amount was withdrawn.

City police are looking for a male, possibly of Asian descent, with short black hair and a round face with glasses.

He was wearing a hooded windbreaker with black sleeves and a tan front.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. B. Bromley at 705-725-7025, ext. 2780 or at bbromley@barriepolice.ca or call Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.