Ontario's Ministry of Labour has laid charges against Innisfil in connection with a January 2016 incident in which a town operations employee was injured while working.

The incident occurred Jan. 27, 2016 at 2183 Innisfil Beach Road, the old public works yard. Charges were laid under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, on Jan. 6, 2017.

A first appearance is scheduled for Feb. 3 in Barrie Court.

“We fully respect the ministry's investigation into this matter but we are taking the time to review these charges,” said Innisfil CAO Jason Reynar. “We take the safety of our employees seriously.

“As we review and eventually respond to the charges, we will continue to ensure the safety of all employees in our workplace by exercising the necessary due diligence to protect them.”

The town is facing five charges.

The ministry alleges it failed to provide 'adequate information, instruction and supervision' on safe signalling measures and procedures, 'namely that the signaller must remain in full view of the loader operator and clear of the intended path of the loader and its load'; that the town failed to provide 'adequate information, instruction and supervision to the loader operator on the safe use of the loader with the fork attachment'; and that insufficient information and instruction was provided on a safe way to load and move a bolts bin shelving unit.

Other charges relate to failure to comply with section 25(1)(c) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

If convicted, Innisfil could face a maximum fine of $500,000, per charge.