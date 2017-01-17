CLEARVIEW TWP. -

With a 5-1 road win over the Schomberg Cougars on Monday night and a 3-1 home victory late last week against the Midland Flyers, the Stayner Siskins have extended their unbeaten streak to 20 games

Now 33-3-0, the Siskins lead the Provincial Junior Hockey League’s Northern Conference with 66 points and a .917 winning percentage.

The Stayner squad sits five points ahead of second-place Alliston Hornets (30-4-1).

Only two teams in the entire 63-team PJHL have more points than the Siskins this season, including the Ayr Centennials (34-3-0) with 68 and the undefeated Dorchester Dolphins (33-0-1) with 67.

On Monday night at the Trisan Centre, the Cougars opened the scoring just over one minute into the game, but Stayner forward Ben Hughes, a Midhurst native who played last season with the Junior ‘B’ Ancaster Avalanche, replied for the Siskins just three minutes later, with assists going to Jordan Taylor and Zack Trott.

From there, it was all Siskins as they scored four unanswered goals, including a power-play marker from Hughes, defenceman Jake Sterritt’s third of the year, a shorthanded goal from Barrie native Ben Skuce and Kyle Lafreniere.

The team’s top forward line of Hughes, Taylor and Trott has been packing a powerful punch to opponents.

The trio has a combined 215 points, including a league-leading 92 points (41G, 51A) from Hughes alone.

Last Thursday at home against the Flyers, Taylor had a pair of power-play goals after Steven Pickard potted the opening goal for the Siskins in a 3-1 win.

Taylor has now racked up points in 28 consecutive games, since rejoining the team.

“I’ve had a point a game every since I got back from Guelph,” the 17-year-old said about starting the season with the Guelph Hurricanes Junior ‘B’ team.

“It feels good definitely,” he added. “I’m playing on a good line with ‘Trotty’ and Hughes. They are helping me out a lot. We are meshing together really well. It’s a lot of fun.

“The plan is to keep doing that for the rest of the season and see how that goes for the playoffs, too,” Taylor said.

The Creemore native, who grew up playing minor hockey locally, played for the Siskins last season. This season he has 26 goals and 36 assists for 62 points.

Stayner head coach Dave Steele said it was nice to get Taylor back on the team.

“It was immediate the impact that he had for us,” Steele said. “He’s a guy that can keep up with Hughes and Trott in talent and he’s earned his way on that line and he’s keeping it going.”

Trott, meanwhile, has broken the rookie league record for 16-year-olds, set in the mid-1950s. He now has 61 points (32G, 29A) in 35 games, which puts him in a tie for 13th among all PJHL players.

The Siskins have also picked up defenceman Christian Papineau from the Caledonia Corvairs from the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League. Papineau, who played with the Siskins two years ago as a 16-year-old, suited up in his first game on Thursday.

“He’s a very offensive defenceman,” Steele said. “We are going to try to use that once he gets his feet under him.”

The Siskins have six games left in the regular season, including at home against Huntsville, Alliston and Penetang, as well as road games versus Penetang, Midland and Huntsville.

Stayner’s next home game is Thursday versus the Huntsville Otters, who sit fifth in the Carruthers Division with a 15-22-0 record.

“We face Alliston for the last time on the 22nd and that’s the one we are really working hard for,” Steele said of the matinee home game.

The playoffs begin in February.

“We are going to the playoffs, it doesn’t matter which team, it’s business as usual,” Steele said.