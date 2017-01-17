Change text size for the story

Thirty-six members of the Kempenfelt Bay Wrestling Club participated in their own K-Bay/Barrie Open Wrestling Tournament in Barrie.

The all-day competition was held at Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie and the event attracted 29 teams and more than 370 athletes from all across Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

K-Bay wrestlers turned in strong results, including first-place performances from Rayne LaLonde, Maddison Brewer, Francesca LoGrecco, Allexandra Snider, Emily McCallum, Caius Hayes, Bronwyn MacGregor, Boudi Raville, Tyler Moore, Aarmon Mangot, Tiernan Hayes, Spencer Brabant, Kiernen DeGeer and Austin Brabant.

Second-place finishes went to Avery Cameron, Aidan Fraser, Caius Harbridge, Matthew Hayworth, Robbie Dunbar, Braden Dunbar and Gavin MacGregor.

Picking up bronze were Joe Duffy, Jacob Hesch, Devon King, Vail Rambaren, Connor Rooney, Owen Rooney, Tyson McNeil and Ivan Sorokine.

Other K-Bay wrestlers who participated were Amelia Cox, Josh Hamil, Ben Berry-Wolfenden, Jordan Stubbings, Ty Racine, Toren Rambarren and Tristan LoGrecco.