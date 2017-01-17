City crews out since 8 a.m.
Amec Foster Wheeler road forecast for Barrie. City of Barrie graphic
Winter control in Barrie today is a relative term.
Freezing rain is currently falling, and will continue for the day.
On priority roads, trucks were on the roads at 8 a.m. applying salt, while on all residential streets, sanders were also out at 8 a.m.
All sidewalk machines have been out since 8 a.m. applying materials.
Two graders continue to scrape ice pack/rutted locations.
If the roads get too slippery, this operation will stop until the weather clears.
For up-to-date information on Barrie's winter control and to see service level standards, visit barrie.ca/snow.