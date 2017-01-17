One of the first clues Audrey Saunders had that her husband Dave was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease arrived when she opened up a cupboard and saw a fish.

“There was this fish just staring back at me,” Saunders said with an easy laugh. “He didn’t put it in the fridge, he just stuffed it in the closet.”

Sitting with her two daughters, Marni and Naomi, and her 10-year-old granddaughter Sierra Steuernol, the Saunders women can joke about some of the gaffes Dave has made.

“Then there was the time he left the water running in the kitchen sink all day,” Marni said.

While Dave forgets people’s names and the names of things, it wasn’t until the 77-year-old man was told by the family doctor his driver’s licence was being revoked that the diagnosis became real.

“That was hard,” Marni said.

“He still thinks one day maybe he’ll get it back,” Audrey said with a frown.

Yet with the love of his close-knit family, Dave, who was an office manager at IBM and later a realtor, has been able to handle most hurdles dementia has thrown at him.

“Most times, he’s really happy. He colours. He’s got dozens of colouring books. He wants to have a show at the (city hall) rotunda,” Naomi said.

There are approximately 8,400 people like Dave, with some form of dementia in Simcoe County, but only a fraction of whom are actively participating in programs at the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County.

“We have 77 clients, which is a 50% increase from the previous year,” said Laura-Lynn Bourassa, manager of education and support programs at the society offices on Anne Street South in Barrie.

“But we have 500 family members who are taking part in our programs. In the early stages, people want to remain active and know where they can get support in the community,” Bourassa said.

Newly diagnosed seniors worry about the end-of-life scenarios, but Bourassa said new families don’t have to focus on the outcome that could be years down the road.

“We’re seeing more and more younger people, people in their 60s, who have dementia now,” Bourassa said.

The Alzheimer Society of Canada states that of the 564,000 Canadians living with dementia now, 16,000 of them are under the age of 65.

There are 25,000 new cases diagnosed every year and that number is expected to climb, to approximately 937,000 cases diagnosed within the next 15 years.

During the month of January, which is Alzheimer awareness month, Bourassa is hoping to reach as many families living with a family member who has dementia, to let them know there is support available.

The Anne Street South society runs care-partner courses for early-stage care, understanding behaviours and changes in the brain and planning for the future care seminars.

Steuernol said she took part in the Remember Me day program, for children and grandchildren aged seven to 13, to better understand what her grandparents were going through.

Held in partnership with Grove Park’s Senior Program, Steuernol said spending the day with seniors and talking to counsellors about how they were feeling helped her come to terms with her grandfather’s illness.

“We got to learn more about dementia and how to help granddad by talking nicely and having patience because they need more time to do things now,” Steuernol said.

“After the class, she said ‘we have to surround granddad with love and give granddad and grandmom more hugs’,” Naomi said.

Audrey has participated in several courses offered through the Barrie’s Alzheimer society’s offices and has taken Dave to the Golden Griddle coffee get-togethers with other families with members who have dementia.

“Humour is a godsend. You get angry yourself, but you can’t get angry with them. This is a disease,” Audrey said. “We see one woman at the group who still comes here, even though her husband died a little while ago.

“She’s helping us and I think we’re helping her.”

For more information, visit www.alzheimer.ca/simcoecounty.

