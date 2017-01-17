Doug Shipley is looking for a new political address.

The Ward 3 Barrie councillor has announced his candidacy for the Progressive Conservative Party nomination in the provincial Barrie-Innisfil riding.

The next Ontario election is scheduled for June, 2018.

Shipley, 50, is a two-term city councillor, a former riding association president and long-time-Tory activist who said he's seen enough of Liberal rule in Ontario.

“I've seen the effects (Premier) Kathleen Wynne's skyrocketing hydro rates are having on our families and businesses,” Shipley said. “Families are feeling the crunch between heating and eating.

“Businesses are paying the highest prices in the country just to keep the lights on. It's not just costing us money, it's losing us jobs.”

If he secures the nomination, Shipley would join PC party leader and former Barrie councillor and MP Patrick Brown for the election campaign.

Shipley says he wants to see Barrie grow and prosper, and has deep roots in the area.

“My grandparents moved here in the 1930s where they had a 100-acre farm on the 6th Line in Innisfil, my father went to a tiny one-room school house called Nantyr Public School in Innisfil,” he said.

“I live here with my wife and two sons, where we own a small local business. This is our community, and I am not OK with Kathleen Wynne making it more expensive than ever to live and do business here.”

Shipley was first elected to Barrie city council in 2010, then re-elected in 2014. He's chairman of the city's infrastructure, investment and development services committee, a member of Barrie's police board and the Barrie and area physician recruitment committee.

He coaches a Barrie minor hockey team in his spare time.

Shipley is asking PCs in the Barrie-Innisfil riding to take out a membership in the party and get involved in the campaign.

Liberal MPP Ann Hoggarth is Barrie MPP, having been elected in 2014.

The city will be split into two ridings for the next provincial election, as it was for the last federal election.

Brown is MPP for Simcoe North, but is expected to run in Barrie during the next provincial election.

The other city riding is Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

Shipley said there's no firm date for the Barrie-Innisfil PC nomination meeting, but he expects it to be held this year.

