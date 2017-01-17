Wet and slippery is the forecast for Barrie today.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for not only the city Tuesday, but for Orillia, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Lagoon City and Washago.

Freezing rain has already started this morning, and two to five millimetres is possible on untreated surfaces. The freezing rain is expected to change to snow or freezing drizzle this evening or overnight into Wednesday.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous.

In Barrie, freezing rain could be mixed with ice pellets this morning then changing to rain or freezing rain during the afternoon. Wind will become southeast at 30 kilometres an hour gusting to 50 km/h with a high of +1 Celsius.

Tonight the rain or freezing rain will change to periods of freezing drizzle. Fog patches will develop after midnight, with a low -1 C.

Wednesday's forecast is for cloudy weather, with a 40% chance of drizzle in the afternoon, but a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. The high will be +2 C.

Today, motorists are asked to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. Beware of branches or electrical wires that could break under the weight of ice. Utility outages might occur.

To report severe weather, send an e-mail to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports to #ONStorm.