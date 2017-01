Police were called to an address on Parkside Drive. after a landlord called concerning a dispute with his tenant at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police believed the situation was well in hand, when one of the tenants suddenly grabbed a police officer and attempted to pull him from the house.

Police arrested an intoxicated 46-year-old Barrie man.

He was charged with assaulting an officer and brought him to the station where he spent the night in jail awaiting a bail hearing.