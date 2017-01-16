INNISFIL TOWN – Police are looking for an early-morning purse snatcher.

A woman reported her purse had been stolen after leaving it unattended for a short time at Georgian Downs at approximately 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Although there was no cash in the purse, security members at the casino helped the woman cancel her credit cards.

Security footage showed the man leaving the men’s washroom and making his way outside to a vehicle that had been left running.

The purse was located in the washroom, however, the credit cards were no longer inside.

Police are looking for a man described as a white male, with a brown goatee. He was wearing a baseball hat, black shirt and a black puffy jacket, blue jeans with white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.