New top doc at Waypoint

Waypoint psychiatrist Jeff Van Impe has been appointed the hospital’s new psychiatrist-in-chief.

Van Impe has been with the hospital since 2010, working on a variety of programs. He provided leadership as the clinical director of the electroconvulsive therapy program and as medical director of the provincial forensic programs before taking on the interim role as top physician at the hospital last July.

“When I first arrived at Waypoint in 2010, I viewed myself as exclusively a clinician and would never have imagined myself in the role of psychiatrist-in-chief six years later,” said Van Impe. “However, during the last several years, I had a desire to take on more of a leadership role and am confident in my abilities to fulfil my new responsibilities.”

“We are pleased our extensive search led us back to Dr. Van Impe and that the hospital will have continuity of leadership with his appointment,” said president and CEO Carol Lambie. “He has developed strong relationships with the medical staff and been successful in supporting the medical staff recruitment needs in the acting position. We’re looking forward to having him join our senior leadership team.”

Van Impe obtained his doctor of medicine from Western University in 2005 and psychiatry specialty from McMaster University in 2010. He received his sub-specialty designation in forensic psychiatry from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada in September 2016.

Van Impe is also the lead psychiatrist for the mental health courts in Barrie and Orillia and an assistant clinical professor (adjunct) in the department of psychiatry and behavioural neurosciences at McMaster University.