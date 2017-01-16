Health Canada is concerned about detectors that won’t go beep in the night.

A national recall was issued for 1.5 million Kidde NightHawk smoke detector and carbon monoxide alarms because they might not chirp in an emergency.

The recall notice was initially reported last November, but Samantha Hoffmann, Barrie’s fire prevention safety officer said the manufacturer is doing its due diligence to advise the public of the safety concern.

“Kidde does these things with an abundance of caution,” Hoffmann said.

Hoffmann said the defective alarms were not sold in retail outlets but were hardwired into homes’ electricity panels when they were built or upgraded.

The two affected models were sold between June 2004 and March 2011.

The model numbers of the defective alarms are: KN-COSM-IBCA, which has a battery backup, and KN-COSM-ICA, which doesn't have a battery backup.

The alarms are considered defective because they may not chirp in the IBCA model after the original batteries have been replaced.

The detector in the ICA model without the battery backup, might not beep if power is removed and then restored.

“This could lead consumers to believe it is still working, which poses a risk to consumers not being alerted to a fire or carbon monoxide incident in their home," the Health Canada recall notice read.

More than one-million units were sold in Canada and 3.6 million units were sold in the United States.

While there haven’t been any reported incidents of the alarms not working in Canada, south of the border, there have been eight reports of those models not functioning.

Health Canada did not offer any details in its recall notice about the nature of those incidents, but said there have been no injuries.

The alarms are white, round and measure about five inches or 13 to 15 centimetres in diameter.

The Kidde name is on the front and back of the devices, while the manufacturing date is located on the back.

Health Canada is advising people with the recalled alarms to stop using them and contact Kidde for a free replacement or a discount on a new alarm.

Kidde Canada can be contacted at 1-888-784-2323 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday to Friday, or visit, http://www.kidde.com/fire-safety/en/ca/.

