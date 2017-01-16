Monday wasn’t the night Barrie councillors were going to squeeze the budgets of city service partners.

Although Barrie police, the County of Simcoe and Barrie Public Library board presented their 2017 budgets – which are largely funded through property taxes – there were few tough questions from councillors.

Mostly compliments, for that matter.

“I know there is a lot of work and you haven’t hired a lot of people,” said Coun. Bonnie Ainsworth to Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood. “It is very much appreciated by myself, and the taxpayers.”

Policing is Barrie's largest single operating expense, and it represents almost 23% of the city’s net tax levy. The 2017 operating/capital police budget is nearly $50.38 million, or another $1.56 million, a 3% increase from last year.

The majority of the police budget, 97.5%, is for the salaries, benefits and overtime of officers and civilian employees. That's estimated to total almost $47.5 million in 2017, up from $45.7 million last year.

City police have a force of 237 officers and 108 civilian; the 2017 budget calls for an increase of three new civilian positions.

New officers have not been hired since 2012.

“Our people are our greatest asset,” Greenwood said, “and 97% of our operating budget is tied up in our people.”

Capital expenditures in this year's police budget total $1.2 million, an increase over last year's amount of $850,000.

There's also $400,000 for a future first-responders campus that would involve police being housed with other emergency services, and $88,000 for a radio system upgrade.

Both those amounts were required by city council, according to the police board's 2017 budget document.

The County of Simcoe provides land ambulance, long-term care, social housing, children and community services, as well as Ontario Works, to the city.

The city's share of the 2017 county operating and capital budget is $21.4 million, up from $20.8 million last year, or by 2.8%.

This has been helped by a $1.3 million drop in the city's share of Ontario Works – as the province continues to upload this expense from local governments.

“The upload was a gift, a temporary gift,” said Coun. Arif Khan.

That upload is expected to end next year, leaving the county with administrative costs for Ontario Works.

Barrie's share of land ambulance costs is $6.1 million in 2017, up from $5.96 million last year.

Barrie Public Library's 2017 budget is to go to just more than $8 million from $7.9 million last year, a 1.41% or $111,651 increase.

The city's share rises to $7.46 million this year from $7.36 million in 2016, a $103,429 or 1.41% increase.

“That’s less than the cost of living, that’s less than our union contract,” said Ray Duhamel, library board chairman.

The library board says any reduction in the city's share would have an impact on service levels to Barrie residents, in the form of layoffs, reduced hours or fewer programs.

Barrie's service partners also include Lake Simcoe Region and Nottawasaga Valley conservation authorities, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, Lake Simcoe Regional Airport, Tourism Barrie and the physician recruitment task force.

In total, the service partners represent 31% of Barrie’s projected residential property tax bill.

The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority's Barrie levy drops to $1.36 million this year from $1.38 million in 2016.

The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority municipal levy for Barrie this year is $338,867, a $3,383 or 1.01% increase from 2016.

But the NVCA has introduced a separate asset levy, a 10-year forecast of its capital replacement costs. It is budgeted at almost $130,000 annually.

Barrie can either go all-in or pay $6,615 this year, $13,229 next year and $20,045 in 2019 before paying $22,936 beginning 2020 and in subsequent years.

Tourism Barrie is asking for no increase in its city grant for 2017, which would remain at $213,520.

Lake Simcoe Regional Airport is asking the city for $7,121 more this year, for a total contribution of $425,732.

Barrie's share of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's budget is $1.73 million, or $33,299 more this year.

The physician recruitment task force is again scheduled to receive $60,000 in city funding this year.

At this stage in the budget process, Barrie homeowners are facing a 3.76% property tax increase, which would hike taxes by $145 to $3,992 for the average city home assessed at $302,000. Last year property taxes on that home were $3,847.

The 2017 business and capital plan also includes a 2.5% increase in water rates and a 5% hike in sewer rates.

For the average Barrie home which uses 180 cubic meters of water a year, the estimated 2017 cost is $326, an $8 increase from last year's cost of $318.

The sewer rate hike means an estimated annual bill of $463 in 2017 for that average Barrie home, or a $22 increase from $441 last year.

Adding the tax hike to the water/sewer rate increase would mean an extra $175 for that average Barrie homeowner this year. Monday's service partner presentations are the next steps in Barrie's 2017 business and capital plan process, which sets property taxes and service levels.

A staff report and councillors' deliberations on the budget are scheduled for Feb. 6, with council approval Feb. 13.

