Reported incidents of the flu in the region are higher than at this time last year, according to health officials.

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit medical officer Dr. Charles Gardner issued a formal declaration on Monday of widespread influenza activity in Simcoe Muskoka.

“With widespread influenza now in the community, the general public should be even more vigilant in protecting themselves against influenza using the following measures,” Gardner said. “Ensure the entire family is vaccinated annually against the flu.

"This year’s vaccine provides a close match to the circulating H3N2 flu strain," he added. "It will also provide protection against influenza B, which often appears later in the season.”

Other prevention measures include frequent hand washing, staying home and avoiding contact with other people when ill as well as practising good sleep and nutrition habits, Gardner said.

Dr. Aamir Bharmal, acting associate medical officer of health, said there have been 158 cases in the health unit’s territory as of Monday.

“The numbers are high and widespread,” he said. “There have been 11 outbreaks thus far during the current flu season, compared to 10 for the whole season last year. That speaks to the more virulent strain we’re dealing with.”

Bharmal said the formal declaration helps alert health-care partners to take measures to control the spread in places like hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Gardner said the declaration comes after assessing influenza activity in the community, a process that looks at emergency department visits, lab-confirmed cases of influenza, institutional outbreaks and physician reports of fever and influenza-like illness.

The emergency department at Barrie's Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) sees approximately 220 patients a day, and recently, some of those have been flu-related.

“We have seen an increase in overall patient volumes in our emergency department over the past few weeks, but at this point, only about 10% are specifically flu-related,” said RVH chief of staff Dr. Jeffery Tyberg. “That being said, we are still at the beginning of flu season and it is highly likely cases will increase, particularly because of widespread community activity.

“Some people, including infants and the elderly, are at a higher risk of developing complications from the flu. So patients with severe flu-like symptoms, or any other type of urgent condition, should go to the emergency department for care,” he said. “If you have mild symptoms, you can safely recuperate at home with lots of rest and fluids.

“If you are coming to RVH to visit a patient, we encourage you to use the hand sanitizer at all entrances, and if you have flu-like symptoms, to delay your visit until you are better,” Tyberg said.

Bharmal said residents should get the flu shot, widely available from family physicians and pharmacists, although pharmacists cannot administer them to children younger than five.

“Even though we’re in the middle of the flu season, it’s still important to get that shot,” he said. “We expect to see high influenza activity in the next three or four weeks and a second wave in March or April and a shot may be able to protect people against that second wave.”

To learn where you can get a flu shot, visit www.ontario.ca/flu.

For more information on how to stay healthy during the flu season, visit www.simcoemuskokahealth.org.

imcinroy@postmedia.com

Call your doctor or health care provider if:

You don’t start to feel better after a few days,

Your symptoms get worse,

You have medical conditions and develop flu symptoms.

You can also call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 to talk to a registered nurse 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Source: Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit