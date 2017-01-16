Barrie's new electrical utility has a new name.

Alectra will serve nearly one million customers in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas.

The new company name and logo was unveiled Monday by PowerStream, which serves Barrie, Enersource and Horizon Utilities officials - who will merge their respective utilities as of Feb. 1, 2017, and purchase Hydro One Brampton effective Feb. 28.

This consolidation will create the second largest municipally-owned electric utility by customer base in North America, second only to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Alectra will operate within a 1,800 square kilometre service territory comprising 15 communities including Barrie, Alliston, Aurora, Beeton, Brampton, Bradford, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, Penetanguishene, Richmond Hill, St. Catharines, Thornton, Tottenham and Vaughan.

The creation of Alectra will result in residential customers saving an average of $40 per year on bills, as merger efficiencies are achieved during the next decade.

Expanded ability to monitor, report on and improve reliability and power quality will also result from greater resources.

Increased investment in innovation and technologies should result in better choices for customers.

The Ontario Energy Board approved the plan to create the new company last December.