Snowmobiler feared missing in Sopher's Landing

The Canadian Armed Forces were in the region Saturday night, looking for a missing snowmobiler.

A Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter and personnel were in the Sopher's Landing area, after Bracebridge OPP received a call about a snow vehilce that reportedly went in the water.

Police received the call at about 8 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing a snowmobile travelling on Sparrow Lake within the Trent Severn Waterway, before it turned west toward open water in an area known as MacLaren Bay. It then appeared to go into open water and disappear.

Bracebridge OPP and the OPP Emergency Response Team, along with the Gravenhurst Fire Department and the Orillia Fire Department conducted a search of the area that could safely be accessed. Given the isolated location and unstable condition of the ice, the OPP contacted the Canadian Armed Forces Joint Rescue Coordination centre based in Trenton, ON who dispatched search and rescue resources to the scene.

As of Sunday afternoon, police are continuing the search for the unknown party with the assistance of the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit the OPP Aviation Services.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.