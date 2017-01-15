Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman held the annual Mayor’s New Year’s Eve Levee on Sunday and met face-to-face with dozens of residents.

“It’s a chance to meet with people and talk about the year ahead,” he said, during the event held at the Barrie City Hall Rotunda. “I have town hall meetings and lots of other chances to talk with people but this event is a chance for people to ask how we’re doing, how we did last year and what they’d like to see this year.”

Lehman said he heard some similar themes throughout the hour-long event.

“There are concerns about snowplowing this time of year and I heard from the people who use our services such as Barrie Transit. I heard about people wanting more and different health services, and mental health services, in the community,” he said. “And the business community is apprehensive about what the Donald Trump presidency in the United States will mean to our larger employers. It’s a concern when you look ahead for 2017.

“The flipside is 2016 was a good year,” Lehman added. “We had an incredible real estate market in the city this year in Barrie.

“There were increases in demand and also on the industrial side, where we had this record in the number of industrial building permits that were issued,” he said. “The value of new industrial building permits was higher than any other year in the history of the city. The residential market has also been running red hot.”

The mayor said he also had quite a few people asking about affordable housing.

“Some people are asking if they’re going to be able to afford to live here and that’s not a question I was hearing a few years ago about Barrie,” he said. “We’ve had an affordable housing challenge for many years for people who are really struggling but I think this is now becoming more main stream for people who have a lower-income job or a young family who are trying to buy a house “A lot of them are asking the question: ‘Can I afford to live in Barrie?’,” Lehman said. “That’s not a question I heard when I started doing these levees seven years ago. Affordable housing is a huge challenge.”

Canadian Forces Base Borden Honorary Col. Jamie Massie dropped by to speak with Lehman.

“For me, the Mayor’s New Year’s Levee is a time to reflect on the year and all the things that have happened and prosperity we have all enjoyed, as well as the wonderful relationship between the base and the city,” Massie said. “In 2016, the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Canadian Forces Base Borden and the dedication of the Legacy Wall were highlights for me.

“There are a lot of great opportunities coming up and our city continues to grow. The (former Innisfil) southern lands are coming more on line this year so we are so positively situated as a community. This year is starting out on the right foot.”

Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard agreed the development of the new land in the city’s south end is great to see.

“There is going to be a tremendous amount of development going on in the former Innisfil land and we’ve known that since January 2010. We’re finally getting to the point where shovels will be going into the ground,” he said. “There is no question those lands are a priority municipally. The infrastructure is going to be critical so if there is any way I can facilitate some federal funding, I will.”

Lehman said he welcomes feedback from residents throughout the year.

