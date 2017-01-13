Change text size for the story

TAY TWP. - Two men face drug charges after a speeding vehicle was stopped by police early Friday.

Just after midnight, OPP spotted a vehicle travelling 120 kilometres an hour in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 12, near Victoria Harbour.

Cocaine was found inside the vehicle, police said.

A 23-year-old Etobicoke man was charged with drug possession and driving while suspended.

His passenger, a 22-year-old man, is also charged with drug possession.

Both men have February court dates in Midland.