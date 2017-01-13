Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board trustees will be mulling over issues, many of them growth-related, during upcoming capital-planning discussions.

The board has approximately 14,000 elementary students and 6,800 secondary students in 42 elementary schools and nine secondary schools across Simcoe/Muskoka.

Much of the growth is taking place in southern parts of Simcoe County, according to board spokeswoman Pauline Stevenson.

“Overall, we feel that we have good plans in place to address our projected growth,” she said. “The areas of high growth are in Bradford, Alliston, Innisfil and south Barrie, once (the former Innisfil lands) start to be developed.”

Plans for that land, which became part of Barrie in January 2010, include three new elementary schools and a new high school .

“Timing will be dependent upon the build-out of the subdivisions there,” Stevenson said. “We continue to work with developers and municipalities to make sure that our long-term plans correspond with their planning processes.”

St. Bernard's Catholic School in Orillia has already been approved for $2 million in funding for a school addition, which will accommodate 49 childcare spaces, she said.

St. Charles Catholic School in Bradford is being replaced to deal with booming growth in south Bradford West Gwillimbury and to address school facility issues, she added.

“The education ministry has approved the funding for this 470-pupil school and we are working with the developer and municipality on the implementation plans and timing,” Stevenson said.

The capital planning document also suggests a new 470-pupil elementary school in Alliston, a new 400-student elementary school in Lefroy, in Innisfil, and a 14-classroom addition to Holy Trinity High School in Bradford.

All are pending ministry of education approval.

imcinroy@postmedia.com