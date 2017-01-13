News Local

Innisfil, Angus man facing charges

A man and his getaway driver were arrested after headphones and a TV were walked out of two Zehrs in Barrie Thursday night.

 

City police say a man selected two sets of Marley positive vibration headphones from the Yonge Street grocery store at 8 p.m. and left without paying.

He then went to the Bryne Drive Zehrs, grabbed a 40-inch TV and walked straight out of the store with it in his hands, police said.

The man was seen fleeing in a grey van with the back window smashed out, and plastic taped on, driven by another man.

Police recognized the van from another investigation and found it a short time later with both men inside, along with the stolen goods.

An Innisfil man, age 59, was charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

A 36-year-old Angus man was also charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, plus breaching his probation.

Both men were later released with multiple conditions and court dates. 



