The Sunnidale Water Reservoir and Pumping Station could be named after a man who worked for the Barrie Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for almost 40 years.

Late last November, Barrie city council received a request to name the Sunnidale Park facility after the late H. John Murphy, former PUC general manager.

Murphy joined Barrie's PUC in 1940 and worked there for nearly four decades. He supervised and directed the expansion of Barrie’s water and electrical systems.

The Barrie PUC’s efficiency during Murphy’s time as a general manager is considered a major factor in the city’s ability to attract industry.

Murphy also played a part in the Canadian army during the Second World War.

Murphy volunteered for war service in 1942, when he served in the Royal Canadian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers regiment, as well as in the 2nd Canadian Armoured Brigade.

He served in the first engineer support unit to follow the fighting troops into France during the Normandy landings (D-Day).

Murphy is credited for several innovations in weapons systems used by the Allied armies during the Second World War. He redesigned the wiring of the amphibious Sherman M4 medium tank, which is now known as the 'Murphy' system.

In 1971, Murphy received an award by the Association of Municipal Electrical Utilities of Ontario recognizing his service.

The municipal naming working group reviewed the submission on Dec. 19 and decided to consider public consultation regarding the name change.

Starting on Feb. 1, the public will have 30 days to provide their opinions regarding the proposed naming - H. John Murphy Sunnidale Water Reservoir and Pumping Station.

