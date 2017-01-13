A 70-year-old man missing since Thursday morning is being sought by Barrie police.

Henry Lambert was last seen at 9 a.m. when he dropped a family member off at work.

Lambert was expected to return to his Barrie home, where he resides with family throughout the winter, but was not there when family returned from work Thursday evening.

He's described as white, stands 5'4”, weighs 178 pounds and has grey hair.

Lambert was last seen wearing black jeans, a black winter coat with a hood outlined in fur, a black shirt and black casual loafers.

He is believed to be driving a black 2008 Hyundai Tuscon SUV, licence plate BRNT 527.

During the summer months Lambert lives in Dunchurch, a small community in the Parry Sound region.

Anyone with information about Lambert is asked to contact Const. J. Minke at 705-725-7025, ext. 2777, an officer at the front desk at ext. 2112, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.