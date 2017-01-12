Change text size for the story

Crews were cutting through Mary Street to fix a water line break, Thursday morning.

The line burst and shot water across the road Wednesday afternoon, said Barrie works department staff Steve Ball.

“The water main started spraying up yesterday,” said Ball.

Because home and business owners are responsible for water lines to the city’s water main under the road, Eisses Excavating crews were performing the work on behalf of the business owners, he said.

City crews were on hand to ensure the city lines were properly maintained.

The road is expected to remain closed all day Thursday.

Mary Street north of Dunlop St. West will be closed today as crews repair a water line break under the road. PHOTO: CHERYL BROWNE/BARRIE EXAMINER