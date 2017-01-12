Today's Barrie winter control update notes that temperatures will remain above zero before dipping below freezing this evening.

Due to the warmer temperatures, snow plows will be out today clearing slush off secondary routes to prevent ice pack and ruts on roads when the mercury drops.

Main or priority roads are in good shape, while secondary or residential streets are being plowed during the day.

On the priority sidewalks, contract machines were sent out at 8 a.m. to scrape and apply materials.

Secondary sidewalk machines have been out since 4 a.m.; plowing and sanding will continue until 4 p.m.

For up-to-date information on winter control and to see service level standards, visit barrie.ca/snow.