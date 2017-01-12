Barrie city police are looking for their next deputy police chief.

Bruce Carlson, the current deputy chief, is retiring at the end of his contract later this year.

“We have started the process to find a new deputy chief,” said Jim Dickie, chairman of the city police board.

The board is now accepting applications for deputy police chief, who oversees the day-to-day operations of the department.

Barrie city police have 342 full-time staff, including 237 officers.

Candidates for deputy chief of police are asked to apply with a letter of interest, resume and three references no later than 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2017.

Applications can be e-mailed to bpsboard@barriepolice.ca or mailed to Barrie Police Services Board, c/o 29 Sperling Dr., Barrie, Ontario, L4M 6K9, Attn: Shirley Hrynyk, Board Secretary.

The board will conduct a comprehensive background investigation of all candidates being considered.

bbruton@postmedia.com