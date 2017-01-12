The Barrie Colts Dominion Lending Darick.ca minor-midget ‘AA’ team won the 22nd annual Glenn Bellerby tournament this past weekend in dramatic fashion.

After posting a 2-2 record in the round-robin, they earned a spot in the semifinals against a tough competitor in the Sault Root River Rangers, who finished round-robin play undefeated and in first place.

The Barrie team rose to the occasion, defeating the Rangers, 5-0, and advanced to the final later that afternoon against their division rivals from Aurora.

Again, the Barrie team rose to the challenge by defeating Aurora, 3-1, to secure the tournament championship for the fifth-straight time.

The team includes, in the front row, trainer David Brassor, Harrison Hardy, Ben Battaglia, Darcy Maus, Lucas Rampton, Michael Brassor and Colin Russell. In the back row are coach Joey Rampton, Gunner Penrose, Jack St. John, Isaiah Bell, Ryan Connick, Mitch McMahon, Nathan Greenwood, Ryan Graff, Jack Wilson, Adam Lewis, Gage Argue, Liam O’Hara, manager Sean O’Hara and coach Mike Argue.