BRADFORD -

Paul Sadlon, founder of Paul Sadlon Motors, and Bradford West Gwillimbury Coun. Gary Lamb both grew up in the Holland Marsh area.

Over the years, they have remained in the community and remained committed to their town: Lamb through his service on council and as a member of the Bradford West Gwillimbury library board, and Sadlon through his support for the Bradford Lions and other organizations.

And for the last four or so years – ever since the new Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library opened, and a capital fundraising campaign was launched “because there were things we needed that weren’t covered by taxation” – Lamb has been negotiating with Sadlon to make a substantial gift to the library.

Earlier this week, Sadlon made the gift official.

He presented library board chairman Milt Calder with a cheque for $25,000 – $5,000 more than originally agreed upon – to see the library’s central hall area officially named the “Paul Sadlon Atrium.”

“It’s not often that libraries have an opportunity to celebrate a contribution from an individual,” library CEO Terri Watman said at the naming ceremony.

The event was attended not only by library staff and Friends of the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library, but also Mayor Rob Keffer and members of council.

Keffer was there not only for the naming, “but also to thank Paul for all he has done for the community.”

The mayor noted that the library is “the most used library in Simcoe County.”

“It’s tremendous,” Lamb said of the donation. “We talked about it, and that finally happened.”

With the gift, the capital campaign has now raised more than $115,000.

“We’re able to use this money to do things within (the library), and not hit the taxpayers,” Lamb said. “I’m proud of the people who take the extra step to promote literacy.”

Sadlon, 84, came to Bradford West Gwillimbury at the age of six.

“Most of my time was spent here in Bradford,” he said. “I’m proud to be connected with the library.”

mking@postmedia.com