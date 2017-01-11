Renowned organist returning to Barrie

Christopher Dawes returns to Barrie’s Music at St. Andrew’s series with a special program that celebrates the 500th anniversary of the Lutheran Chorale.

The Georgetown-based organist has named the program for a hymn written by early reformer Martin Luther who wrote the music and lyrics to his first hymn in response to the martyrdom of two monks in Brussels more than 500 years ago.

It began with the words “Ein neues Lied wir heben an” - “A newsong we are raising,” six words, according to Dawes that were more of a “heroic ode to God’s triumph in the heretics’ fall” than a hymn, which may be why it wasn’t used very much in the church and is, for the most part, forgotten.

“Unknown to Luther at the time, those six words boldly ushered in the continuing story of the Lutheran Chorale and its many descendents, which would transform and define the church’s song for centuries,” Dawes added.

The hour-long program includes pieces written by Bach, Brahms, Mendelssohn Bartholdy, Praetorius, Reger, Eric Robertson, Dénis Bedard and concludes by with Fanfare for Reformation by Walter Pelz.

Dawes, who has performed in Barrie many times, is one of Canada’s leading church musicians, concert organists and choral accompanists known for crossing musical and denominational lines in his pursuit of new and stimulating opportunities for both music and ministry

After 12 years as the director of music at St. James’ Cathedral, Toronto, he moved on to shorter term commitments at churches large and small. He is currently serving an interim musical ministry to the congregation of Rosedale Presbyterian Church in Toronto.

He is a pianist and accompanist currently working with the orchestral and choral conducting and education programs of the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Music and the Toronto Children’s Chorus, as well as other groups on occasion.

He recently became director of the Marion Singers of Greater Toronto, a 20-voice a capella chamber choir that gives charity performances in churches across the Greater Toronto Area.

Dawes performs on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 12 noon, at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 47 Owen at Worsley St., Barrie. The cost for adults is $5, free for students.

For more information call 705-726-1181.