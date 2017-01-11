Recently seen and heard: PAPER VIEW

My friend Elaine Murray is one of the curators of People of Barrie, the thermometer that takes an interesting temperature of our town via thoughts and quotes from many of the folks who live here.

Laney, I’ve got an addition. Never got his name, address, occupation, outlook on life or any of that stuf, but I do know this: what he lacks in communication finesse he sure makes up for in intense honesty.

Walking down an old Allandale street near the GO train station mid-morning a few days ago, I saw heading my way a City of Barrie truck.

It was big, had a ferocious, long, angled plow on its front that validated its expense with non-stop snow and slush vaulting over the two-and-a-half-foot snow banks to its right. Right on down the street.

Trudging through the newfound white (and sloppy bits of brown), I noticed a guy five houses up shovelling like mad on the sidewalk. He was wearing a green parka that had seen too many winters, had white hair and black horn-rimmed glasses -- Woody Allen trapped in the middle of a central Ontario that was trapped in the middle of nasty, vintage winter.

As I approached his patch of busy endeavour he stopped, leaned on the top of the shovel, took a deep breath, stared at me, and proclaimed loudly and oh so clearly: “They can shove this snow… ”

Finish that sentence on your own then join me on some NHL ice.

Interesting, the fine line between an ugly, massive ego and a simple, honest self-assessment.

A National Post story on Wednesday quoted Auston Matthews’ assessment of his first four months in the league and his reaction to learning he’d made the NHL all-star team, the youngest Leaf to do that in more than three decades.

Matthews, being himself, said he wasn’t surprised by his progress so far.

“I know what I’m capable of,” he said.

He does, and basically goes out and proves that, shift in and shift out.

Speaking about his capabilities isn’t ego. It’s an accurate reading which is refreshing, especially when so many NHL players in the last 15 years have turned into careful graduates of the Wayne Gretzky Academy of Saying Nothing While Talking.

If you need to click into Service Ontario’s website information on renewing your licence plate sticker, you’ll eventually notice the price for that privilege. Wait, I mean “prices.”

Yup, there are two sets of prices for plate stickers. One for “Southern Ontario” and one for “Northern Ontario.”

The price for a plate sticker for one year in, for instance, Barrie, is $120.

For those living in Sudbury, it’s just 60 bucks. Hey, I love our province, but what’s with the massive discount for our northern residents? Aren’t we all equal, here? When did this pricing come into effect?

What’s the frickin’ boundary line between the two halves of our province, anyway –- Parry Sound?

These, by the way, are what’s known as “rhetorical questions,” mainly because I don’t expect anyone in the provincial government to go out of their way to answer them.

Finally, a recent Examiner online story related a few details about annual the meeting of the Simcoe County Branch of the Ontario Genealogical Society.

No offence to anyone associated with that organization, but if I ever develop insomnia, my sure-fire cure will be to say “Simcoe County Branch of the Ontario Genealogical Society.”

Three times oughtta do it. Then, it’s eyelids as heavy as street sewer covers.

Bruce Cameron is a Barrie freelance writer.