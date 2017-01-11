More plowing means shovelling over more dough

There’s no question city streets could be better plowed during winter storms like the one which just roared through Barrie.

But that goes for every village, town and city in Ontario when snow, sleet and then rain falls, with substantial wind, during a 12-hour period.

The question becomes what is the local council prepared to do to improve this service.

In Barrie, it’s called winter control.

And the budget is about $5 million annually, based on a five-year average.

This doesn’t mean that once the winter control budget is spent the snow plows stop clearing the streets.

Snow plowing is an essential service, so there’s at least one reserve fund that can be tapped when it’s over-budget.

But budget is what this service is all about.

Coun. Doug Shipley asked – appropriately during a budget discussion this week – what it would cost to plow neighbourhood streets to the same standard as the arterial and collector roads which carry high traffic volumes.

The answer from city staff was, ballpark, $900,000 to $1.5 million in addition to the $5 million.

Barrie’s 2016-17 winter control map shows around 300 kilometres (both lanes) of residential routes, the local streets where people live.

It also shows just more than 380 kilometres of priority routes, which must be maintained for emergency personnel - ambulances, firefighters and police - as well as Barrie Transit.

To be clear, Shipley wasn’t asking that extra funding for the better service be added to the tax bill of city property owners.

In fact, he suggested the money might have to found elsewhere within the budget.

He just wanted to know the bill.

Councillors made no decision on the matter, leaving it to more formal budget talks later this month and into February.

The point is, it will cost significantly more for better service.

Whether that is tacked onto this year’s property tax increase (3.76%, as of now) or found elsewhere in the city budget, it will be felt.

Is this what Barrie property owners want, a better level of snow plowing – despite the cost?

Look on the city’s website (barrie.ca/snow) to get details of the level of winter control, then contact your councillor or the mayor (barrie.ca/council) to weigh in.

Don’t forget to check your wallet to see if you can afford better plowed streets, or to do without another service.