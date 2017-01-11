Gratitude and wishes for 2017

No new year’s resolutions here, thank you very much.

I find myself making gratitude lists of all the terrific aspects of life in Barrie, and thought I’d share those instead.

And, of course, I have some wish list items that I thought might be useful to share, too.

So, here goes... and you’re welcome to email me your own additions to these lists.

So what’s so great?

In Barrie, I’m grateful for four distinct seasons, those divisions between what happens each quarter of the year and the excitement each season brings.

Of course, right now we’re in the snow season and remembering that we didn’t get much snow last year, it’s good to know that skiers have snow, tobogganers have snow, and those of us with long driveways and walkways have snow. That’s when you get to chat with a neighbour, over a shovel, and under a starry night and, well, there’s something magical about that.

I’m grateful for Sunnidale Park and its trails and trees and marvellous toboggan hill... perfect for kids and kids-at-heart. Along with that goes gratitude for the many citizens who rallied to buy this land and create this park when the golf club put it up for sale and moved north on St. Vincent Street.

I’m grateful to be able to immerse myself in water and participate in Aquafit classes at three rec centres and the Y... all within the borders of our city, and all for a very reasonable cost. We are so lucky to have these facilities. Last Friday, it was a glorious morning, the sun streaming into the pool at East Bayfield while 40 of us worked away in meaningful exercise. Just one of those magical moments.

I’m grateful for the small arts groups that voluntarily put together exciting, meaningful events for the general public to attend. Last week, I took two of my grandchildren to hear a world class pianist and violinist and it was wonderful. We’re so lucky to have events like Third Age Barrie, Illuminating Conversations, Barrie Folk Society concerts, Huronia Symphony, Barrie Concert Band and more... We are so lucky!

I’m grateful to live in a community that rises up in indignation when an elderly powerhouse like Jean Knox is treated badly at the hands of thugs. The joint reaction to this violent act gives comfort to all us us, I think.

I’m grateful to live in a city that has so many amenities, governed by mostly thoughtful municipal politicians who have their heads in the future but their hearts in the past.

I’m grateful for a community that supports, fosters and grows entrepreneurial initiative. We have so many people supporting the entrepreneur that it’s gratifying to see people come together to make great things happen.

And on my wish list...

I wish we had a grocery store and a drug store and a stationery store in the downtown core. With so many of us choosing to live downtown, it would be terrific to be able to fill our pantries and our medicine chests within the borders of home. (When my first husband and I moved to Barrie in 1971, there were four drug stores and two grocery stores on Dunlop Street. We had a sixth of the population we do today and yet we were so well served.)

I wish our council members would reconsider their second-suites legislation in single-family zoned areas and stop the bleed of absentee investors putting illegal apartments in single family homes and decimating our neighbourhoods. A simple additional phrase, such as, owner-occupied homes, would make a great difference.

I wish the bureaucracy at the Community Care Access Centre (CCAC) would find its soul. I wish the many many rules put in place by god-knows-who could exist to serve elderly, frail, dying people rather than be a rule to tout when turning your back on someone. Dying people with longtime marriages should be able to see each other a last time and it shouldn’t take a vocal member of parliament to force bureaucrats to be decent human beings.

I wish the powers that be could work together to solve the problems at the WoodWorking Shop at Victoria Village. Dozens of members using their creative skills and helping each other and solving fire codes should be financial viable. Closing it just doesn’t feel like a good option.

I wish we could have more simplicity and less complication, more trust and less rules. I wish we could be allowed, rather than mandated, to do good when we can.

It’s not a long list, but it’s a daunting one!

Please join me in recognizing the great good that’s here and challenging the holes that weaken us as a local society.

Thanks!

Donna Douglas is a Barrie writer. You can read 21 years of her columns on her website at www.donnadouglas.com. You can reach her at donna@donnadouglas.com.