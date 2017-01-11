At Grace United Church on Sunday afternoon, Georgian Music’s concert series featured the Canadian pianists Duo Turgeon.

This team comprises husband and wife Edward Turgeon and Anne Louise-Turgeon, who serve as artists-in-residence at Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie where they are also faculty members at the Algoma Conservatory of Music.

In addition, Edward is the chair of music in the university’s music department.

It so happens that 2015 was their 20th year of music making and also the 25th wedding anniversary for the pair.

During this time, they have toured throughout North America, Europe and Eastern Europe, Russia, Australia and the Far East.

They have concertized, served as adjudicators, and are increasingly in demand as judges for regional and international competitions.

Indeed, this is an impressive resume, born home when they opened their program with Franz Schubert’s Fantaisie in F minor, D.940.

The Turgeons’ presentation of this masterpiece was spell-binding. It begins with a quiet, sublime statement and continues throughout with introspective and heart-wrenching passages of sheer beauty.

One can perceive a glimmer of understanding of the composer’s state of mind as he wrote this near the end of his short life.

The audience was held breathless by the masterful performance.

The program continued with the complete Book 1 of Johannes Brahms’ Hungarian Dances, and the Andante Op.83a and Allegro Brillant Op.92 of Felix Mendelssohn.

Then came a selection of numbers from Sketches by the Russian composer Valery Gavrilin. This playful collection quite evidently amused listeners.

The concert ended with a four-hand version of George Gershwin’s well-known Rhapsody in Blue.

An encore was demanded as a result of lengthy applause.

The pair performed a short composition by Anne Louise-Turgeon that reflected the quiet and tranquility of the Canadian wilderness.

It was a fitting end to this wonderful afternoon of music.

It is easy to understand the popularity of this team. They provided a united, well thought out exposition of each work, no matter its style.

With two players at the keyboard, it’s conceivable that almost a quarter of the notes on the instrument may be struck at any one time.

The Turgeons always avoided the pitfall of muddiness and played with clarity of sound and interpretation.

Their unified display of technical brilliance, variety of tone colours, depth of musical insight, and camaraderie was the obvious benefit of years of working together.