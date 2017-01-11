INNISFIL – A car left Sideroad 10, striking a hydro pole and causing power lines to cross the roadway during Tuesday's winter storm.

South Simcoe police say the driver, a 56-year-old Churchill man, was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Power was quickly restored, police said, although the road was closed between the 2nd and 3rd lines for a brief period.

Police responded to a number of collisions during the afternoon and evening commute.

Wind also caused power outages and alarm calls overnight.

When motorists are involved in a crash where power lines are down, they should not leave their vehicles. Remain inside and wait for an all-clear from first responders.

If you come across lines down on a road, don't cross them. Call 911 and wait for help to arrive.