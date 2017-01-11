Be aware of the signs of dementia

Dementia isn't a natural part of aging. But it's something that is impacting an increasing number of the elderly.

In Simcoe County, nearly 8,500 people over the age of 65 are believed to be living with dementia. Nationwide, some 564,000 are believed to be affected by dementia, a number expected to balloon by 66% in the next 15 years.

And those numbers just tell the story of those who have been diagnosed. For every person with dementia, there's likely at least one other person looking after them.

"It's our disease too," said Laura-Lynn Bourassa, manager of education and support programs for the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County. "It's not just the people who are affected - who are coping and dealing with the effects - it's their families, their friends, their communities."

January is Alzheimer Awareness Month, and the local Alzheimer Society is calling on residents to become dementia friends. A website has been set up, dementiafriends.ca, where people can watch a short video that explains the signs and symptoms of dementia.

From there, dementia friends are encouraged to take an action step. That can be as simple as sharing the video through social media, with the hashtag #InItForAlz, or by making a greater commitment, such as pledging money to Alzheimer's research or volunteering.

A goal of the campaign is to make communities more age-friendly and dementia-friendly, Bourassa said. That starts with a better understanding of the disease.

"In order to support somebody, and encourage somebody to live well with their disease, we all have to understand what it is," Bourassa said. "We can do a lot to support them by understanding what they're going through and becoming more friendly, offering more programs and services for people with dementia."

It's a "fresh take," she said, one that looks to remove the fear and exclusion so many dementia patients face. Too often, the end-stages of dementia are focused upon; when the patient's behaviour makes him/her, a completely different person than (s)he ever was, for example. But that isn't the case for so much of the time a person suffers from dementia or Alzheimer's.

"That's not the norm," Bourassa said. "There's things we can do to really enhance quality of life for people with this disease...In the early stages, there's still a lot of life to be lived."

That fear also exists because dementia and Alzheimer's are progressive illnesses. No one experiences that more than the caregivers. This campaign puts more of a focus on the caregivers than previous campaigns have, likely because they are the people the Alzheimer Society is serving on a regular basis, Bourassa said.

"The majority of our clients are the care partners, the family members, the children, the spouses," she said. "Both they and the person are going through changes.

The society offers a number of opportunities for patients and care givers throughout the various stages of a dementia diagnosis, including support groups and education programs.

"There are a lot of different things (offered to help caregivers) and a lot of it depends on the person themselves and what they're looking for," Bourassa added. "But it starts with providing that understanding and support."

The Walk for Alzheimer's used to take place in various communities during Alzheimer Awareness Month, but that's no longer the case. Instead of taking over schools and skating rinks on weekends in the winter, the walk now takes place in the spring. The Simcoe County Walk for Alzheimer's takes place May 28 at Sunnidale Park in Barrie.

For more information on the programs offered by the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County, visit alzheimer.ca/simcoecounty.

