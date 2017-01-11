A young local pianist scored a win at her first international music competition and will be performing next month in the awards concert at Carnegie Hall, New York City.

Evelyn Liang, who turned 13 on Dec. 29, competed against students in Canada, United States, Russia, Germany, Austria, and the European Union for the first-place standing in the 2017 Crescendo International Music Competition.

She received a 9.5 out of 10 in all three categories: interpretation; technique/tone/facility; musical achievements/artistic maturity.

It capped a year of accomplishment which included the 2016 Barrie Music Festival Senior Rose Bowl Trophy, a win for a Bach piece at a music festival in Pickering, and mark of 94% on her Grade 10 Royal Conservatory of Music, which was a big surprise to everyone as she had, up until then, been averaging marks in the mid-70s for piano exams.

“I like competition,” said Liang, who added she occasionally feels a bit nervous before performing but she has a unique way of dealing with it.

“Once I sit down and play, I imagine myself going into the image of the music,” she added.

Three years ago, she didn’t know what her playing level was or what grade she would go into at public school.

First she had to learn English.

Liang was born in China and moved to Barrie at the age of nine with her parents. Her father was the last member of his family to move here. He is one of Liang’s biggest supporters and her music was another reason for the move to Canada.

In China, homework was abundant, leaving little time to practise the piano.

Here, she does her homework at school so she can practise three hours a day. As she didn’t take any examinations for piano in China, Liang didn’t know what grade she was in.

Her piano teacher, Cheryl Graham, was referred to the family by other music teachers who had viewed a video of Liam playing.

Graham placed Liang in Grade 8 and her father served as translator for her music lessons for the first year or so.

Liang started playing the piano at the age of four after her parent purchased an electronic keyboard for her birthday.

In China, the piano is considered to be the king of musical instruments.

“I always wanted to play an instrument and I really like the piano,” said Liang, who was improvising within two years and can now make up a piece of music, on demand, at the suggestion of a subject or title.

While she likes all genres of music, most of what she listens to is either pop or classical.

Her favourite pop artist is Ariana Grande and her favourite composer is Beethoven.

She has also attempted singing, but doesn’t feel she has the voice for it. She does, however, have perfect pitch.

While Liang learned basic English in China, she spent a year in ESL (English as a Second Language) before moving into Grade 6 at Ardagh Bluffs Public School.

Her favourite subject last year was music, but this year it’s drama.

For fun, she enjoys reading and watching television with her mother. She also likes to draw eyes.

Liang is working on her ARCT in performance.