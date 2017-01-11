Barrie police are looking for a woman after an attempted Jan. 7 theft at the Bayfield Street Canadian Tire.

After entering the store at 7:20 p.m., she selected a robot vacuum and tried to leave through the back entrance, which was closed.

Police said she headed to the store front, passed all the cashiers and went to the customer service desk – where she asked a manager how she could return the vacuum.

The manager grabbed it, and the woman left the store. She was last seen walking east toward Bayfield Street.

She is described as white, in her mid-40s to late 50s, with long brown hair and a thin build. The woman was last seen wearing black jeans, black running shoes and a blue, three-quarter-length winter jacket.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. M. Beard at 705-725-7025, ext. 2582 or at mbeard@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.