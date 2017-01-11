Anime camp in Barrie
William Smith, 10, shares his Japanese anime comic book entitled The Adventures of Little Bob and Mr. Bird Jr. Senior The Third, which he created during the Anime Camp held at the MacLaren Art Centre recently. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
The winter break camp had participants exploring storyboarding techniques while creating their own charters and story lines, and a finished book.
