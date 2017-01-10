CLEARVIEW TWP. - Police are looking for a man reportedly with a knife and demanding drugs inside a Stayner pharmacy Monday evening.

Huronia OPP were called to Rexall Pharmacy on Highway 26 at 6:20 p.m.

The man was last seen leaving the business on foot, police said.

OPP are looking for a white man, age 40-50, standing 5'7” to 5'8” with a skinny build and a large nose. He was clean-shaven, has a poor complexion and was wearing a black knitted winter toque, a black hoodie-style sweater, a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call OPP at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com.